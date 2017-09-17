Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Leishman gets redemption in Chicago, wins BMW Championship

September 17, 2017 6:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Given another opportunity to win, Marc Leishman didn’t give anyone much of a chance in the BMW Championship.

Staked to a five-shot lead, Leishman made back-to-back birdies late in the final round Sunday to put away the final challenge, then closed with a birdie for a 4-under 67 to set the tournament record.

The five-shot victory sends him to East Lake next week for the Tour Championship with a clear shot at winning the FedEx Cup and the $10 million bonus.

Leishman finished at 23-under 261, breaking the 72-hole tournament record previously set by Tiger Woods in 2007.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

The drama was in the race for the top 30 in the FedEx Cup. PGA Tour rookies Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay made key birdies late to get to East Lake.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA personnel oversee Cassini's plunge into Saturn

Today in History

1950: US forces land at Inchon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1962 0.0102 3.92%
L 2020 26.1418 0.0252 6.18%
L 2030 29.4451 0.0456 8.74%
L 2040 31.8630 0.0582 9.97%
L 2050 18.3510 0.0383 11.07%
G Fund 15.4362 0.0008 1.55%
F Fund 18.0803 0.0001 3.86%
C Fund 34.9873 0.0688 11.93%
S Fund 44.9789 0.1712 8.16%
I Fund 29.3879 0.0792 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.