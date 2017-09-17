Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Leverkusen routs Freiburg for season's 1st Bundesliga win

September 17, 2017 11:32 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen took out its early season frustration on Freiburg, dealing the visitors a 4-0 defeat on Sunday in the Bundesliga.

Leverkusen, which started the league with two losses and a draw, raced into a 3-0 lead in the first half as the side eased the pressure on new coach Heiko Herrlich, who played as a youth for Freiburg.

Kevin Volland opened the scoring after 20 minutes with a brilliant strike inside the left post from just under 20 meters (yards), before Charles Aranguiz – who had set him up – powered in a half-cleared corner to make it 2-0.

Lars Bender crossed for Volland to slide in and claim his second goal 10 minutes before the interval.

The Leverkusen forward thought he’d reached his hat trick with 20 minutes remaining – after another fine strike – but the goal was ruled out after video consultation for a foul in the build-up.

Julian Brandt wrapped up the scoring with four minutes remaining when Aranguiz took a quick free kick.

In Sunday’s early game, Alexander Esswein earned Hertha Berlin a 1-1 draw at Hoffenheim in a duel between Europa League contenders.

Borussia Dortmund was hosting Cologne later.

