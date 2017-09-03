Listen Live Sports

Liberty-Wings, Box

September 3, 2017 8:26 pm
 
NEW YORK (82)

Charles 8-21 2-2 18, Hartley 4-9 3-4 13, Prince 7-14 6-6 20, Vaughn 4-8 3-3 11, Zellous 5-11 2-2 12, L.Allen 0-1 0-0 0, R.Allen 0-1 0-0 0, Raincock-Ekunwe 2-3 0-0 4, Rodgers 0-7 0-0 0, Stokes 1-1 0-0 2, Zahui B. 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 32-77 16-17 82.

DALLAS (81)

Christmas-Kelly 0-2 3-4 3, Diggins-Smith 3-11 9-10 16, Gray 4-11 0-1 9, Johnson 7-13 3-5 17, Plaisance 4-7 2-3 10, Chong 1-3 0-0 3, Davis 2-3 0-0 5, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Paris 1-1 2-2 4, Powers 5-13 4-5 14, Thornton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-65 23-30 81.

New York 21 13 31 17—82
Dallas 21 19 25 16—81

3-Point Goals_New York 2-12 (Hartley 2-4, Prince 0-1, R.Allen 0-1, Zellous 0-1, Charles 0-2, Rodgers 0-3), Dallas 4-15 (Davis 1-1, Gray 1-2, Chong 1-2, Diggins-Smith 1-3, Thornton 0-1, Powers 0-1, Plaisance 0-2, Johnson 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 43 (Charles 18), Dallas 33 (Johnson 8). Assists_New York 14 (Charles, L.Allen 3), Dallas 18 (Paris, Diggins-Smith 4). Total Fouls_New York 27, Dallas 16. Technicals_Johnson. A_4,701 (7,000).

