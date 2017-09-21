Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lindor, Indians hold off Angels 6-5 for 26th win in 27 games

September 21, 2017 2:17 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Francisco Lindor snapped a seventh-inning tie with a two-run homer and the remarkable Cleveland Indians held off the Los Angeles Angels 6-5 on Wednesday night for their 26th victory in 27 games.

It was Lindor’s 31st home run of the season, most by a switch-hitting shortstop in major league history.

C.J. Cron’s solo shot and RBI single accounted for the first two runs for Los Angeles, which remained 1½ games behind Minnesota for the second AL wild card. The loss by the Angels clinched a playoff spot for AL East-leading Boston.

The Indians have beaten the Angels 10 consecutive times.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

Tyler Olson (1-0) won in relief of Josh Tomlin, who allowed two runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Engineer works on James Webb telescope

Today in History

1963: Kennedy proposes joint US-Soviet mission to moon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.2193 0.0044 3.92%
L 2020 26.1988 0.0123 6.18%
L 2030 29.5486 0.0238 8.74%
L 2040 31.9953 0.0311 9.97%
L 2050 18.4386 0.0212 11.07%
G Fund 15.4407 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0356 -0.0254 3.86%
C Fund 35.1006 0.0221 11.93%
S Fund 45.3662 0.1634 8.16%
I Fund 29.6496 0.0502 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.