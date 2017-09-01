Listen Live Sports

Logan Morrison, Blake Snell lead Rays over White Sox 3-1

September 1, 2017 10:54 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Logan Morrison hit his 34th homer and drove in three runs, Blake Snell pitched into the seventh inning to win his third straight decision and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Chicago White Sox 3-1 on Friday night.

Morrison, who went 3 for 4, has five homers in his last five games. He’s hitting .480 (12 for 25) with 11 RBIs during that span.

Snell (3-6) allowed one unearned run and induced three double plays in 6 2/3 innings. He hasn’t lost since July 24.

Alex Colome got the final three outs for his major league-leading 41st save in 46 opportunities.

Kevan Smith went 2 for 4 with a run scored for Chicago, which has dropped four straight.

Reynaldo Lopez (0-2) allowed three runs on five hits with seven strikeouts in six innings. Lopez, who had been on the disabled list since Aug. 19 with a strained back, settled down after a shaky start and retired the last 11 batters he faced.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

