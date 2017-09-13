Longest Major League Win Streaks

Longest winning streaks in major league baseball history in a single season since 1900:
26 — 1916 New York Giants (1 tie)
21 — 1935 Chicago Cubs
21 — 2017 Cleveland Indians
20 — 2002 Oakland Athletics
19 — 1906 Chicago White Sox (1 tie)
19 — 1947 New York Yankees
18 — 1904 New York Giants
18 — 1953 New York Yankees
17 — 1907 New York Giants
17 — 1912 Washington Senators
17 — 1916 New York Giants
17 — 1931 Philadelphia Athletics
16 — 1909 Pittsburgh Pirates
16 — 1912 New York Giants
16 — 1926 New York Yankees
16 — 1951 New York Giants
16 — 1977 Kansas City Royals