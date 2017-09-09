LSU Oks $2.5M, 6-year contract for new basketball coach

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU’s new basketball coach has received a 67 percent pay bump to $2.5 million a year.

The LSU Board of Supervisors voted Friday to approve coach Will Wade’s new contract that The Advocate reports is for six years and worth $15 million.

Wade will make $1 million more than what he was due this coming season at his previous school, Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia. His salary is $1 million more than what former coach Johnny Jones made in 2016-17.

Wade’s contract also calls for $150,000 more in academic and athletic incentives than Jones’ deal did. Wade’s total incentives package is worth $800,000. The additional incentives include recognition for national and conference coach of the year awards.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com