Lynx reach 100 points for 3rd straight home game, top Sky

September 2, 2017 12:43 am
 
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Sylvia Fowles had 27 points and 12 rebounds for her 20th double-double, and the Minnesota Lynx topped 100 points for the third straight home game with a 110-87 victory over the Chicago Sky on Friday night.

The Lynx set a WNBA record with 35 assists — without injured point guard Lindsay Whalen. They topped the 34 assists that both Los Angeles and Seattle had against Chicago earlier this season.

Maya Moore hit her 461st career 3-pointer, moving past Katie Smith for the franchise record.

Minnesota (26-7) remains a game in front of Los Angeles for the best record in the league. The Sparks, who beat Atlanta on Friday, own the tiebreaker. They’d need a win in their final game and a loss by the Lynx to get the top seed.

Renee Montgomery added a season-high 21 points for Minnesota, which shot 67 percent from the floor. Moore had 20 points, seven rebounds and a season-high nine assists.

Kahleah Copper scored 21 points for Chicago (12-21), which was eliminated from the playoff hunt with the loss. Stefanie Dolson had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Courtney Vandersloot added 14 points and nine assists.

