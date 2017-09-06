Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Machado’s 2-run HR in 9th lifts Orioles past Yankees 7-6

September 6, 2017 1:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — Manny Machado hit a two-run homer off Dellin Betances with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, capping a comeback that lifted the Baltimore Orioles past the New York Yankees 7-6 on Tuesday night.

Betances (3-6) retired the first two batters in the ninth before Tim Beckham walked. Machado then drove a 1-0 pitch far over the center-field wall to provide the Orioles an unlikely victory after New York scored six runs in the third.

It was Machado’s second homer of the game and team-high 32nd of the season. Jonathan Schoop and Mark Trumbo also went deep for the Orioles, who closed within a half-game of Minnesota for the second AL wild card.

Zach Britton (2-0), Baltimore’s sixth reliever, worked the ninth.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from DHS, GSA, SSA and CIA share insights on DevOps in government.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Expedition 52 crew returns to Earth

Today in History

1975: President Ford escapes assassination

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1255 -0.0164 3.69%
L 2020 25.9654 -0.0536 5.96%
L 2030 29.1258 -0.1078 8.53%
L 2040 31.4577 -0.1405 9.78%
L 2050 18.0851 -0.0944 10.91%
G Fund 15.4274 0.0037 1.36%
F Fund 18.1704 0.0806 2.92%
C Fund 34.3669 -0.2612 11.59%
S Fund 44.0996 -0.4656 8.61%
I Fund 28.9076 -0.0758 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.