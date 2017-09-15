Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto FC
|17
|3
|8
|59
|59
|26
|New York City FC
|15
|8
|5
|50
|49
|36
|Chicago
|13
|9
|6
|45
|49
|37
|Columbus
|13
|12
|4
|43
|43
|43
|Atlanta United FC
|12
|8
|6
|42
|54
|32
|New York
|12
|10
|5
|41
|41
|36
|Montreal
|10
|11
|6
|36
|42
|43
|New England
|10
|13
|5
|35
|44
|48
|Orlando City
|9
|12
|7
|34
|29
|44
|Philadelphia
|8
|12
|8
|32
|37
|39
|D.C. United
|8
|16
|4
|28
|23
|46
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Portland
|12
|9
|8
|44
|49
|45
|Vancouver
|13
|9
|5
|44
|43
|37
|Seattle
|11
|7
|10
|43
|42
|35
|Sporting Kansas City
|10
|6
|11
|41
|32
|21
|Houston
|10
|9
|8
|38
|46
|38
|FC Dallas
|9
|8
|10
|37
|39
|38
|San Jose
|10
|12
|6
|36
|31
|48
|Real Salt Lake
|10
|14
|5
|35
|42
|51
|Los Angeles
|7
|14
|6
|27
|36
|48
|Minnesota United
|7
|15
|5
|26
|33
|56
|Colorado
|7
|16
|4
|25
|25
|41
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Atlanta United FC 7, New England 0
Vancouver 3, Minnesota United 0
Orlando City at Atlanta United FC, 4 p.m.
Columbus at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Minnesota United at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
D.C. United at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
New England at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Portland at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Houston at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York, 1 p.m.
Los Angeles at Atlanta United FC, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at New York City FC, 3 p.m.
Toronto FC at New England, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
San Jose at D.C. United, 7 p.m.
New York at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles at Sporting Kansas City, 2 p.m.
Montreal at Atlanta United FC, 5 p.m.
Orlando City at Portland, 8 p.m.