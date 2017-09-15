Listen Live Sports

Major League Soccer

September 15, 2017 1:59 am
 
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 17 3 8 59 59 26
New York City FC 15 8 5 50 49 36
Chicago 13 9 6 45 49 37
Columbus 13 12 4 43 43 43
Atlanta United FC 12 8 6 42 54 32
New York 12 10 5 41 41 36
Montreal 10 11 6 36 42 43
New England 10 13 5 35 44 48
Orlando City 9 12 7 34 29 44
Philadelphia 8 12 8 32 37 39
D.C. United 8 16 4 28 23 46
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 12 9 8 44 49 45
Vancouver 13 9 5 44 43 37
Seattle 11 7 10 43 42 35
Sporting Kansas City 10 6 11 41 32 21
Houston 10 9 8 38 46 38
FC Dallas 9 8 10 37 39 38
San Jose 10 12 6 36 31 48
Real Salt Lake 10 14 5 35 42 51
Los Angeles 7 14 6 27 36 48
Minnesota United 7 15 5 26 33 56
Colorado 7 16 4 25 25 41

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, September 13

Atlanta United FC 7, New England 0

Vancouver 3, Minnesota United 0

Saturday, September 16

Orlando City at Atlanta United FC, 4 p.m.

Columbus at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Minnesota United at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

New England at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Portland at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 17

Philadelphia at New York, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, September 20

Los Angeles at Atlanta United FC, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 23

Houston at New York City FC, 3 p.m.

Toronto FC at New England, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Jose at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

New York at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, September 24

Los Angeles at Sporting Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Montreal at Atlanta United FC, 5 p.m.

Orlando City at Portland, 8 p.m.

