Major League Soccer

September 3, 2017 5:14 pm
 
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Chicago 11 3 5 38 37 19
Toronto FC 11 3 5 38 34 19
New York City FC 10 6 3 33 36 24
Atlanta United FC 9 7 3 30 39 27
Orlando City 8 7 5 29 22 29
Columbus 9 10 1 28 30 32
New York 8 8 2 26 20 25
Philadelphia 6 7 5 23 25 21
Montreal 5 6 6 21 27 29
New England 5 9 5 20 29 31
D.C. United 5 11 3 18 14 31
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 8 4 8 32 24 14
FC Dallas 8 3 7 31 30 18
Houston 8 7 4 28 34 29
Portland 7 7 6 27 34 31
San Jose 7 7 5 26 22 26
Seattle 6 7 6 24 25 28
Vancouver 7 7 3 24 24 27
Los Angeles 6 8 4 22 28 32
Real Salt Lake 6 12 2 20 23 40
Colorado 6 11 1 19 19 27
Minnesota United 5 11 3 18 25 42

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Tuesday’s Games

FC Dallas 4, D.C. United 2

Seattle 3, Colorado 1

Real Salt Lake 6, Los Angeles 2

Wednesday’s Games

New York 3, New England 2

Toronto FC 3, Orlando City 1

Houston 3, Montreal 1

Vancouver 3, New York City FC 2

Chicago 2, Portland 2, tie

Thursday, July 6

Philadelphia 1, Sporting Kansas City 1, tie

Wednesday, July 19

Philadelphia at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

