Malzahn: Former top recruit Byron Cowart leaves Auburn team

September 19, 2017 1:05 pm
 
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn defensive lineman Byron Cowart has left the program and been granted his release.

Coach Gus Malzahn confirmed Cowart’s decision on Tuesday, a day after he dismissed former starting quarterback Sean White from the team.

Malzahn said the onetime top national recruit came to him “numerous times over the last couple of weeks disappointed with his playing time.”

Cowart has only three tackles in three games. The 6-foot-3, 283-pound junior arrived rated as the nation’s No. 1 recruit according to ESPN and Rivals.com.

It was more bad news for the 15th-ranked Tigers, who play at Missouri on Saturday. White was kicked off the team following an arrest over the weekend on a public intoxication charge and a previous two-game suspension.

More AP college football at www.collegefootball.ap.org and www.Twitter.com/AP_Top25

