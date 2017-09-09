Man United held by Stoke, perfect EPL start ends

STOKE, England (AP) — Manchester United’s perfect start to the season ended in a 2-2 draw at Stoke in the fourth round of the English Premier League on Saturday.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting became the first player to score against United this season when he netted twice for Stoke.

The Cameroon forward’s opener was canceled out by Marcus Rashford in first-half stoppage time. After Romelu Lukaku put United in front in the 57th minute, Choupo-Moting headed in Stoke’s equalizer six minutes later.

United had scored 10 goals without reply in its three victories before the international break.

United and Manchester City are the early pacesetters in the league, separated by only goal difference.

