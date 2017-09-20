Manfred thinks teams will follow rules for Japanese star

SEATTLE (AP) — With Japanese star Shohei Otani considering a jump to a Major League Baseball team, Commissioner Rob Manfred says he believes it will be hard for teams to circumvent existing contract rules in pursuit of the coveted two-way player.

Otani’s situation was among several issues, including pace of play, expanded rosters in September and a selected site for a proposed new stadium in Oakland, that were addressed by Manfred prior to Wednesday night’s game between the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners.

Otani, a 23-year-old outfielder and right-handed pitcher, could sign a far more lucrative deal if he waited two years to join a big league team. But he is expected to leave Japan after this season, according to multiple Japanese media reports.