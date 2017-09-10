Mariners 8, Angels 1

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Phillips 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Fontana 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.056
|Trout cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.320
|Cowart 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Upton lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Graterol c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Pujols dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|b-Perez ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.071
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|A.Simmons ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.281
|Revere lf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Calhoun rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Robinson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Young Jr. cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Pennington 3b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|3
|6
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Segura ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|Haniger rf
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Cano 2b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.284
|Beckham 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.284
|Seager 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|a-Hannemann ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Valencia 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Heredia cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Ruiz c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|c-Marjama ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Motter lf-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Totals
|35
|8
|11
|7
|2
|4
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|001—1
|7
|0
|Seattle
|101
|600
|00x—8
|11
|2
a-flied out for Seager in the 7th. b-struck out for Pujols in the 8th. c-flied out for Ruiz in the 8th.
E_Seager (12), Valencia (10). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Seattle 5. 2B_Calhoun (20), Cano 2 (31), Heredia (16). 3B_Haniger (2). HR_Haniger (11), off Heaney; Cruz (32), off Chavez. RBIs_Young Jr. (12), Segura (38), Haniger (39), Cano 2 (87), Cruz 3 (107).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Cron, Maldonado 2, Pennington, Perez); Seattle 4 (Segura 2, Cruz, Valencia). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 8; Seattle 6 for 14.
Runners moved up_Graterol, Robinson, Heredia, Seager. GIDP_Graterol, Robinson.
DP_Seattle 2 (Segura, Beckham, Valencia), (Beckham, Valencia).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney, L, 1-2
|2
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|3
|60
|7.06
|Wood
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|26
|5.97
|Chavez
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|20
|5.03
|Guerra
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|5.09
|Scribner
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|4.18
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Albers, W, 4-1
|6
|4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|100
|2.67
|Altavilla
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|4.86
|S.Simmons
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|15
|0.00
|Lawrence
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|15
|7.11
Inherited runners-scored_Chavez 2-2. PB_Maldonado (8), Ruiz (5).
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Bill Miller.
T_3:15. A_26,248 (47,476).