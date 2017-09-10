Mariners 8, Angels 1

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Phillips 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .287 Fontana 2b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .056 Trout cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .320 Cowart 3b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .231 Upton lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .280 Graterol c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .221 Pujols dh 3 0 2 0 0 0 .248 b-Perez ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .071 Cron 1b 4 1 0 0 0 2 .263 A.Simmons ss 1 0 0 0 1 1 .281 Revere lf 2 0 2 0 0 0 .265 Calhoun rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .248 Robinson rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .192 Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .225 Young Jr. cf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .267 Pennington 3b-ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .264 Totals 33 1 7 1 3 6

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Segura ss 5 1 1 1 0 0 .300 Haniger rf 4 3 3 1 0 0 .272 Cano 2b 4 1 3 2 0 1 .284 Beckham 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Cruz dh 4 1 1 3 0 1 .284 Seager 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .254 a-Hannemann ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Valencia 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .260 Heredia cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .263 Ruiz c 2 1 1 0 1 0 .230 c-Marjama ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Motter lf-3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Totals 35 8 11 7 2 4

Los Angeles 000 000 001—1 7 0 Seattle 101 600 00x—8 11 2

a-flied out for Seager in the 7th. b-struck out for Pujols in the 8th. c-flied out for Ruiz in the 8th.

E_Seager (12), Valencia (10). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Seattle 5. 2B_Calhoun (20), Cano 2 (31), Heredia (16). 3B_Haniger (2). HR_Haniger (11), off Heaney; Cruz (32), off Chavez. RBIs_Young Jr. (12), Segura (38), Haniger (39), Cano 2 (87), Cruz 3 (107).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Cron, Maldonado 2, Pennington, Perez); Seattle 4 (Segura 2, Cruz, Valencia). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 8; Seattle 6 for 14.

Runners moved up_Graterol, Robinson, Heredia, Seager. GIDP_Graterol, Robinson.

DP_Seattle 2 (Segura, Beckham, Valencia), (Beckham, Valencia).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Heaney, L, 1-2 2 1-3 4 2 2 2 3 60 7.06 Wood 1 3 3 3 0 1 26 5.97 Chavez 2-3 3 3 3 0 0 20 5.03 Guerra 2 1 0 0 0 0 29 5.09 Scribner 2 0 0 0 0 0 21 4.18 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Albers, W, 4-1 6 4 0 0 1 4 100 2.67 Altavilla 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 4.86 S.Simmons 1 0 0 0 2 1 15 0.00 Lawrence 1 2 1 0 0 0 15 7.11

Inherited runners-scored_Chavez 2-2. PB_Maldonado (8), Ruiz (5).

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:15. A_26,248 (47,476).