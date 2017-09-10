Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mariners 8, Angels 1

September 10, 2017 1:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Phillips 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .287
Fontana 2b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .056
Trout cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .320
Cowart 3b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .231
Upton lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .280
Graterol c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .221
Pujols dh 3 0 2 0 0 0 .248
b-Perez ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .071
Cron 1b 4 1 0 0 0 2 .263
A.Simmons ss 1 0 0 0 1 1 .281
Revere lf 2 0 2 0 0 0 .265
Calhoun rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .248
Robinson rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .192
Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .225
Young Jr. cf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .267
Pennington 3b-ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .264
Totals 33 1 7 1 3 6
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Segura ss 5 1 1 1 0 0 .300
Haniger rf 4 3 3 1 0 0 .272
Cano 2b 4 1 3 2 0 1 .284
Beckham 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Cruz dh 4 1 1 3 0 1 .284
Seager 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .254
a-Hannemann ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Valencia 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .260
Heredia cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .263
Ruiz c 2 1 1 0 1 0 .230
c-Marjama ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Motter lf-3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Totals 35 8 11 7 2 4
Los Angeles 000 000 001—1 7 0
Seattle 101 600 00x—8 11 2

a-flied out for Seager in the 7th. b-struck out for Pujols in the 8th. c-flied out for Ruiz in the 8th.

E_Seager (12), Valencia (10). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Seattle 5. 2B_Calhoun (20), Cano 2 (31), Heredia (16). 3B_Haniger (2). HR_Haniger (11), off Heaney; Cruz (32), off Chavez. RBIs_Young Jr. (12), Segura (38), Haniger (39), Cano 2 (87), Cruz 3 (107).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Cron, Maldonado 2, Pennington, Perez); Seattle 4 (Segura 2, Cruz, Valencia). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 8; Seattle 6 for 14.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Graterol, Robinson, Heredia, Seager. GIDP_Graterol, Robinson.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

DP_Seattle 2 (Segura, Beckham, Valencia), (Beckham, Valencia).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Heaney, L, 1-2 2 1-3 4 2 2 2 3 60 7.06
Wood 1 3 3 3 0 1 26 5.97
Chavez 2-3 3 3 3 0 0 20 5.03
Guerra 2 1 0 0 0 0 29 5.09
Scribner 2 0 0 0 0 0 21 4.18
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Albers, W, 4-1 6 4 0 0 1 4 100 2.67
Altavilla 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 4.86
S.Simmons 1 0 0 0 2 1 15 0.00
Lawrence 1 2 1 0 0 0 15 7.11

Inherited runners-scored_Chavez 2-2. PB_Maldonado (8), Ruiz (5).

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:15. A_26,248 (47,476).

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS provides medical care in Houston

Today in History

1974: Ford pardons Nixon for Watergate crimes

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Close Change YTD
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.