Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mariners’ Miranda keeps Astros hitless through 6 in 1-1 game

September 6, 2017 12:17 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners starter Ariel Miranda has not allowed a hit against the Houston Astros through six innings.

It’s unlikely Miranda will get a chance to finish off the no-hit bid as he was at 112 pitches Tuesday night at Safeco Field. The game was tied at 1.

Miranda has five strikeouts, but he struggled with his command and issued six walks. Three of those walks came in the third inning and led to Houston’s run. Miranda walked the bases loaded with one out and Alex Bregman’s sacrifice fly scored Carlos Beltran.

Justin Verlander started for the Astros in his first game since being traded by Detroit.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from DHS, GSA, SSA and CIA share insights on DevOps in government.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Expedition 52 crew returns to Earth

Today in History

1975: President Ford escapes assassination

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1255 -0.0164 3.69%
L 2020 25.9654 -0.0536 5.96%
L 2030 29.1258 -0.1078 8.53%
L 2040 31.4577 -0.1405 9.78%
L 2050 18.0851 -0.0944 10.91%
G Fund 15.4274 0.0037 1.36%
F Fund 18.1704 0.0806 2.92%
C Fund 34.3669 -0.2612 11.59%
S Fund 44.0996 -0.4656 8.61%
I Fund 28.9076 -0.0758 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.