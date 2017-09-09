Listen Live Sports

Marist wins Pioneer opener, 38-17 over Stetson

September 9, 2017 4:24 pm
 
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Mike White ran for two touchdowns and passed for another and Marist beat Stetson 38-17 on Saturday in a Pioneer Football League opener.

White was 32-of-47 passing for 337 yards, his eighth career 300-yard passing game. His 2-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Watson just before the half cut the Hatters’ early lead to 14-7.

Marist (1-1, 1-0) took its first lead after quarterback Colin McGovern was hit by Maliek Carr and fumbled with junior linebacker Ruben Avalos III returning the ball 20 yards for his first career touchdown to go up 17-14 in the third quarter.

After Stetson (0-2, 0-1) kicked a tying field goal early in the fourth quarter, White scrambled 18 yards to put Marist up for good with Areg Nazarian adding a 5-yard TD run and White another score on a 12-yard run.

Junior Juston Christian tied his career high with 11 catches for Marist, good for 143 yards.

McGovern was 26 of 46 for 186 yards passing with two interceptions, both by Drew Daniel.

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

