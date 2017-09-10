Listen Live Sports

Marquez wins rainy San Marino GP with pass on final lap

September 10, 2017 10:19 am
 
MISANO ADRIATICO, Italy (AP) — Marc Marquez passed Danilo Petrucci on the final lap to win the rainy San Marino and Rimini Riviera Grand Prix on Sunday and draw level with Andrea Dovizioso atop the MotoGP standings.

Petrucci had taken the lead 1/4 of the way through the race when Jorge Lorenzo crashed spectacularly — but apparently without injury.

Petrucci finished second and Dovizioso was third.

Lorenzo had a strong start, moving up immediately from fifth to first.

There were multiple falls and six riders retired.

Marquez and Dovizioso each have 199 points, 26 ahead of Maverick Vinales in third with five races remaining.

It was Marquez’s fourth win of the season.

Dominique Aegerter won the Moto2 race and Romano Fenati took the Moto3 event.

