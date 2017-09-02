Listen Live Sports

Martin placed on suspended list as Bucs trim roster to 53

September 2, 2017 6:44 pm
 
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay running back Doug Martin is headed to the reserve/suspended list, and the Buccaneers have waived receivers Josh Huff and Donteea Dye while trimming their roster to the season-opening limit of 53 players.

Martin will sit out the first three weeks of the season while serving the remainder of a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. The two-time Pro Bowl selection also sat out last season’s season finale.

Huff and Dye were the losers in an increased competition for jobs at wide receiver, a position the Bucs strengthened with the offseason acquisition of DeSean Jackson and drafting of rookie Chris Godwin.

Four other receivers — Freddie Martino, Shaq Hill, Derel Walker and Bobo Wilson — also were among the final cuts.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL.

