Martinez slugs 2 home runs as Cardinals beat Padres 8-4

September 6, 2017 1:02 am
 
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jose Martinez hit two home runs, rookie Harrison Bader added a career-high three RBIs and Michael Wacha survived a shaky start to last six innings as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the San Diego Padres 8-4 on Tuesday night.

Martinez added a double to go 3 for 3 and finish with three RBIs.

Bader, who was a September call-up on Friday, smacked his third home run and had his third multi-hit game since being summoned.

Wacha (11-7), who blanked the Padres over his last four innings, was charged with four runs (three earned) and seven hits. He walked three and struck out six in winning for the second straight time after suffering three consecutive losses.

Three Cardinals relievers shut out the Padres in the final three innings.

