Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Matt Hagan breaks Funny Car track records at US Nationals

September 1, 2017 9:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CLERMONT, Ind. (AP) — Matt Hagan broke both ends of the Funny Car track record Friday in the Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway.

Hagan had a 3.799-second pass at 338.77 mph in a Dodge Charger R/T during the first of three qualifying days and first of five qualifying sessions.

“What a fun run to hang onto,” Hagan said. “The car was out there digging and it’s floating and it’s hunting around. I made a couple corrections but was trying to not do too many. It’s fun to be able to do something like that. I’m just glad to be out there and to be able to do something like that. These cars are just awesome to drive. It’s kind of a throw down right now in qualifying.”

Leah Pritchett led in Top Fuel, Tanner Gray in Pro Stock and Andrew Hines in Pro Stock Motorcycle in the 18th of 24 events on the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

Pritchett set the Top Fuel track elapsed-time record with a 3.667 at 329.50. Gray had a 6.566 at 209.88 in a Chevy Camaro, and Hines ran a 6.825 at 194.74 on a Harley-Davidson.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Border Patrol agent looks for stranded residents in Houston

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1419 0.0106 3.69%
L 2020 26.0190 0.0287 5.96%
L 2030 29.2336 0.0539 8.53%
L 2040 31.5982 0.0694 9.78%
L 2050 18.1795 0.0463 10.91%
G Fund 15.4237 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0898 -0.0320 2.92%
C Fund 34.6281 0.0728 11.59%
S Fund 44.5652 0.2249 8.61%
I Fund 28.9834 0.1140 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.