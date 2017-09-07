Maybin’s homer in 9th lifts Houston past Seattle 5-3

SEATTLE (AP) — Newly acquired Cameron Maybin hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to lift Houston past the Seattle Mariners 5-3 on Wednesday night, as the Astros completed a three-game sweep to extend their winning streak to seven.

Carlos Beltran opened the ninth with a double down the left-field line off closer Edwin Diaz (3-6), who relieved to start the inning. Jake Marisnick ran for Beltran and advanced to third on Max Stassi’s groundout to short.

Maybin, claimed off waivers last week from the Los Angeles Angels, then lofted a 1-0 pitch into the right-field corner for his ninth home run and second game-winner in as many nights. Maybin also hit a two-run homer Tuesday that gave the Astros a 3-1 victory.

Chris Devenski (8-3) pitched the final 1 1/3 innings for the win.

Seattle erased a 2-1 deficit with two runs in the sixth off Lance McCullers Jr., activated off the disabled list earlier in the day for his first start since July 30.

Jean Segura tripled to open the sixth and came home on Robinson Cano’s one-out RBI single. Nelson Cruz singled, chasing McCullers. Mitch Haniger’s RBI single off Will Harris made it 3-2.

Houston tied it in the seventh on a double by Marwin Gonzalez and RBI single by George Springer.

McCullers, an All-Star for the first time this season, did not allow a hit until Kyle Seager opened the fifth with his 22nd homer, his third in three games. McCullers allowed three runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings, striking out four and walking one in a 76-pitch outing.

Houston took a 2-0 lead in the fourth when Josh Reddick singled with one out, Yuri Gurriel walked and Gonzalez followed with a two-run double off the base of the wall in right-center.

ASTROS MOVES

McCullers was activated off the 10-day DL (back discomfort) to start Wednesday night. . RHP James Hoyt was recalled from Triple-A Fresno for his third stint this season with the Astros. Hoyt was 1-0 with a 4.98 ERA in 38 relief appearances this season with Houston.

MARINERS MOVE

INF Shawn O’Malley was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma. O’Malley hit .229 in 89 games with Seattle in 2016, but spent most of 2017 on the disabled list. He hit .205 in 20 games at Tacoma.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: Marisnik, who has been bothered by a groin issue, pinch ran in the ninth. … 2B Jose Altuve, who leads the A.L. in batting at .351, but is hitless in his last three games, was not in the starting lineup. “Off day. The world’s still OK and he’ll be back in there the next time we play,” Hinch said. “He’s got a well-deserved off day. I can steal another day tomorrow with the off day, another half-day on Friday before the night game, so this will be a nice break for him. . RHP Michael Feliz pitched one inning in rebab start Wednesday for the Single-A Quad Cities River Bandits, retiring all three batters he faced.

UP NEXT

Astros: RHP Collin McHugh (2-2, 3.25) opens the four-game series at Oakland on Friday following a day off. McHugh makes his ninth start since coming off the DL on July 22. McHugh, who won 43 games over the three previous seasons, is 2-0 in his last three starts, allowing one earned run in 16 2/3 innings.

Mariners: After a day off on Thursday, RHP Mike Leake (1-0, 2.57) makes his second start for Seattle to open the three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels at Safeco Field on Friday. Leake, acquired from St. Louis on Aug. 30, allowed two-first inning runs in his Mariners debut, but settled in for seven strong innings to pick up the victory in a 3-2 win over Oakland.