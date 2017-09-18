Listen Live Sports

McElwain calls Dawson 'highly questionable' to play vs UK

September 18, 2017
 
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida coach Jim McElwain says cornerback Duke Dawson is “highly questionable” to play at Kentucky on Saturday because of a head injury.

Dawson left Saturday’s 26-20 victory against Tennessee in the second half, briefly returned and then headed to the sideline for good. He has nine tackles and two interceptions in two games for the 20th-ranked Gators (1-1, 1-0 Southeastern Conference). Without him, freshman C.J. Henderson likely would start against the Wildcats (3-0, 1-0).

Dawson, though, was quick to counter McElwain’s prognosis.

The senior took to Twitter and guarantied he would play, posting “Everything is fine, I will be playing this upcoming Saturday against UK.”

