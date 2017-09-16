Listen Live Sports

McSorley leads No. 5 Penn State in rout of Georgia State

September 16, 2017 11:20 pm
 
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Trace McSorley threw a Beaver Stadium-record 85-yard touchdown pass to Saquon Barkley for one of his four scoring strikes and also ran for a touchdown in No. 5 Penn State’s 56-0 victory over Georgia State 56-0 on Saturday night.

A week after a shaky start against Pittsburgh, McSorley bounced back in a rare prime-time game against a non-Power Five school. He completed 14 of 19 passes for 258 yards in the first half to help Penn State (3-0) take a 35-0 lead.

McSorley finished 18 of 23 for 309 yards. Barkley had 226 all-purpose yards and wasn’t fazed by an awkward hit that sent him laboring to the sideline in the second quarter.

Barkley returned to the game after a brief evaluation but wasn’t needed much longer. Penn State (3-0) rested most of its starters after scoring on its first drive of the second half.

Backup quarterback Tommy Stevens caught a touchdown pass and threw one, and DaeSean Hamilton, Brandon Polk and Saeed Blacknall added touchdown receptions for Penn State.

Miles Sanders ran one in while Barkley was being evaluated for a potential injury, and Andre Robinson added a late rushing touchdown for Penn State.

Conner Manning completed 16 of 29 passes for 133 yards for Georgia State (0-2) with three interceptions. The Panthers also lost two fumbles and Penn State turned all five turnovers into touchdowns.

THE TAKEAWAY

Georgia State: The Panthers actually moved the ball at times early. They just couldn’t move it anywhere close to scoring position. Hart was explosive most of the night and was able to get open. Manning has a quick release and was able to keep Penn State’s pass rush at bay, but his accuracy needs to improve to keep his offense moving.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions continue to break big plays seemingly at will and their defense is thriving. With nearly three dozen players rotating in and out through the first three games, Penn State has allowed just one touchdown. With the conference opener looming, Penn State appears primed for another strong Big Ten run.

UP NEXT

Georgia State hosts Charlotte.

Penn State travels to Iowa City to open Big Ten play.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

