Memphis LB Jackson Dillon out for year with shoulder injury

September 6, 2017 7:05 pm
 
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis linebacker Jackson Dillon will miss the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury.

Tigers coach Mike Norvell announced the severity of Dillon’s injury Wednesday. Dillon hurt his shoulder last week during the Tigers’ season-opening 37-29 victory over Louisiana-Monroe.

Dillon, a fifth-year senior from Ringling, Oklahoma, had played in only one game last season due to a knee injury. He made a combined 31 starts for Memphis from 2013-15.

Norvell said Memphis plans on checking to see if the NCAA will grant Dillon a sixth season of eligibility.

Memphis (1-0) next plays at UCF (1-0) on Friday in the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams. The game was moved up a day due to the threat of Hurricane Irma.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

