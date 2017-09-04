Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mets’ David Wright to have rotator cuff surgery

September 4, 2017 1:03 pm
 
1 min read
NEW YORK (AP) — David Wright will have surgery on his right rotator cuff, ending any hopes of returning to the New York Mets this season.

The 34-year-old captain will have surgery in New York on Tuesday, the Mets said before their Labor Day game with Philadelphia.

Wright last played in the majors in May 2016 and had surgery the next month for a herniated disk in his neck. He cut short his comeback in the minors last week after experiencing pain in his throwing shoulder. Wright began the season on the disabled list and spent the first few months in rehab.

“This guy is one of the best players in the game and he’s had to miss the amount of time he’s had to miss with various injuries,” Mets manager Terry Collins said.

“Talking with him the other day, they just thought this is the only thing that they need to take care of and get done so he can get back on the field and continue the process of trying to get back. I salute him for what he has had to go through, but it’s been really tough to watch.”

Wright has three years and $47 million remaining on an eight-year, $138 million deal he signed in 2012.

