Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mets’ Syndergaard could be nearing first game since April

September 15, 2017 6:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard could be nearing his first appearance since the opening month of the season.

Syndergaard, an All-Star in 2016, has not pitched since suffering a torn lat muscle on April 30.

Manager Terry Collins says Syndergaard will be evaluated on Saturday after throwing a bullpen session without restrictions on Thursday in Chicago. Collins said before Friday night’s game against Atlanta the Mets will “then make the next step, whether it’s another bullpen or use him in a game.”

Collins did not say when Syndergaard might pitch in a game and added “there’s not going to be a lot of pitches thrown.”

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

Meanwhile, shortstop Amed Rosario (pulled hip flexor) and catcher Travis d’Arnaud (twisted right knee) are day to day after leaving Thursday’s game.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA personnel oversee Cassini's plunge into Saturn

Today in History

1950: US forces land at Inchon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1860 -0.0045 3.92%
L 2020 26.1166 -0.0131 6.18%
L 2030 29.3995 -0.0255 8.74%
L 2040 31.8048 -0.0329 9.97%
L 2050 18.3127 -0.0218 11.07%
G Fund 15.4354 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0802 0.0053 3.86%
C Fund 34.9185 -0.0271 11.93%
S Fund 44.8077 -0.0330 8.16%
I Fund 29.3087 -0.0907 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.