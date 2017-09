By The Associated Press

BASEBALL American Association

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Traded RHP Grant Sides to York for a player to be named.

ST. PAUL SAINTS Traded RHP Mark Hamburger to Somerset for a player to be named.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League-

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed D Damon Severson to a six-year contract through the 2022-23 season.

COLLEGE

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON — Named Darius Stokes director of men’s basketball operations.