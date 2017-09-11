Listen Live Sports

Monday's Sports Transactions

September 11, 2017
 
BASEBALL
American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated OF Clint Frazier from the 10-day DL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Named Andre Chambers vice president of people operations.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Activated RHP Ryan Weber from the 60-day DL and sent him outright to Tacoma (PCL).

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Claimed LHP Zac Curtis off waivers from Seattle. Placed RHP Jesen Therrien on the 60-day DL.

American Association

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Traded RHP Grant Sides to York for a player to be named.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Traded RHP Mark Hamburger to Somerset for a player to be named.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated RHP Tyler Levine. Place RHP Jake Dunning on the inactive list.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed G Darrun Hilliard to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed LB Philip Wheeler. Released LB Scooby Wright III.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed CB Adam Jones on a roster exemption after serving an NFL suspension for Game 1.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed K Brandon McManus to a four-year contract through the 2020 season and NT Tyrique Jarrett. Waived NT Kyle Peko.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Nick Bellore. Signed DT Daniel Ross to the practice squad. Waived OT Storm Norton.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed OT Tyreek Burwell to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed DL Ethan Westbrooks to a one-year contract extension and P Johnny Hekker to a two-year contract extension.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed OL Alex Balducci to the practice squad. Released OL Anthony Fabiano from the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League-

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed D Damon Severson to a six-year contract through the 2022-23 season.

American Hockey League

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Named Matthew Thompson account executive.

COLLEGE

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON — Named Darius Stokes director of men’s basketball operations.

NORTHERN ARIZONA — Announced football coach Jerome Souers is stepping down after this season.

WINSTON-SALEM — Named James Daniels men’s and women’s cross country and track and field coach.

