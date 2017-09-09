Listen Live Sports

Montero wins again, Plawecki homers as Mets top Reds 6-1

September 9, 2017 10:32 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Rafael Montero overcame five walks to win his third straight start, Kevin Plawecki hit a two-run homer and the New York Mets beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-1 on Saturday night.

After losing five of six, the Mets have won four straight for the first time since July 19-22.

Cincinnati’s third consecutive defeat ensured its fourth losing season in a row and 14th in 17 years.

Montero (5-9) was lifted with a 2-1 lead after throwing 97 pitches, weaving in and out of trouble over five innings. The right-hander entered 3-1 with a 2.90 ERA in his previous five starts.

