The Associated Press
 
Montpellier apologizes to fans after typo ruins jerseys

September 8, 2017 7:20 am
 
PARIS (AP) — Montpellier fans can have their favorite French team’s jersey replaced after the manufacturer in charge of making the club badge made a clumsy spelling mistake.

The French league club said in a statement on Friday that the manufacturer, whose name has not been revealed, made two sets of logos for the club, including one with an “L” missing out of the city’s name.

Montpellier, which won the French League title once back in 2012, apologized to its fans, who can either be reimbursed, have the logo replaced on their shirt, or get a new jersey.

