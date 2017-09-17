Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Moore, Fowles help Lynx sweep Mystics, return to WNBA Finals

September 17, 2017 5:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Maya Moore scored 21 points, Sylvia Fowles added 17 points and 14 rebounds, and the Minnesota Lynx completed a sweep of the Washington Mystics with an 81-70 win in Game 3 on Sunday.

Seimone Augustus added 18 points as Minnesota secured its third consecutive finals appearance and sixth in seven seasons. The Lynx will attempt to win their fourth WNBA title in seven years.

Elena Delle Donne scored 15 points to lead the Mystics, who exit the playoffs after reaching the semifinals for the first time since 2002.

Tierra Ruffin-Pratt added 14 points and Kristi Tolliver had 13 for Washington, which forced the Lynx into a series-high 13 turnovers.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

But the Mystics scored only 31 second-half points in their sixth loss in as many games against Minnesota in 2017, including regular season and playoffs.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA personnel oversee Cassini's plunge into Saturn

Today in History

1950: US forces land at Inchon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1962 0.0102 3.92%
L 2020 26.1418 0.0252 6.18%
L 2030 29.4451 0.0456 8.74%
L 2040 31.8630 0.0582 9.97%
L 2050 18.3510 0.0383 11.07%
G Fund 15.4362 0.0008 1.55%
F Fund 18.0803 0.0001 3.86%
C Fund 34.9873 0.0688 11.93%
S Fund 44.9789 0.1712 8.16%
I Fund 29.3879 0.0792 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.