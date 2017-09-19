Listen Live Sports

Morgan scores twice as US women beat New Zealand 5-0

September 19, 2017 10:02 pm
 
CINCINNATI (AP) — Alex Morgan scored twice and the U.S. women’s national team concluded a two-game series against New Zealand with a 5-0 victory at Nippert Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Americans improved to 9-3-0 this year. There are four more games left on the team’s 2017 schedule.

The U.S. defeated the Ferns 3-1 in the first game last Friday night in Commerce City, Colorado. Julie Ertz led the way with two goals.

Lindsey Horan got the Americans off to a nice start in the rematch, scoring on a header in the 36th minute after coming in for Rose Lavelle. Mallory Pugh made it 2-0 in the 44th minute. Pugh also finished with two assists.

Lavelle, who is from Cincinnati, played the shortened shift for the hometown crowd as she continues to come back from injury.

