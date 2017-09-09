Listen Live Sports

Morikawa, Xiong lead US to split in Walker Cup openers

September 9, 2017 3:46 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California natives Collin Morikawa and Norman Xiong opened with a record-setting victory to help the United States split the morning foursomes with defending champion Britain and Ireland in the Walker Cup on Saturday at Los Angeles Country Club’s North Course.

Morikawa and Xiong beat Harry Ellis and Alfie Plant 8 and 7, the largest margin for an 18-hole match at the biennial amateur tournament.

Xiong, of Canyon Lake, and Morikawa, of La Canada Flintridge, opened with four birdies and won the first five holes. Morikawa plays at California and Xiong had a big freshman year at Oregon.

Plant was the low amateur at the British Open and Ellis won the 2017 British Amateur.

Scott Gregory and Jack Singh Brar salvaged the 2-2 split for Britain and Ireland with a 3-and-2 win over Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Champ.

Connor Syme and Paul McBride beat U.S. Amateur champion Doc Redman and Will Zalatoris 3 and 2. Maverick McNealy and U.S. Amateur runner-up Doug Ghim beat David Boote and Jack Davidson, 5 and 4.

