Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Moss says Griffin gloated about Shanahans being fired

September 19, 2017 2:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Santana Moss says Robert Griffin III took credit for coach Mike Shanahan and offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan being fired by the Washington Redskins.

During his weekly radio appearance on FM-106.7 in Washington on Monday, Moss says it bothered him that Griffin acted like the Shanahans’ treatment of him was what got them fired after the 2013 season. Griffin responded on Twitter, saying, “To openly lie about me is a betrayal.”

Griffin tweets that he was the “good soldier” in an “impossible situation” with the Redskins after Shanahan said he never wanted him as his quarterback. He adds : “Some so desperately want me to fit this negative narrative that has been pushed about me. But I don’t fit it. Never have. Never will.”

Moss says Griffin taking joy in the Shanahans being fired was “the dumbest mistake you can ever make in this league” and adds that when Jay Gruden was hired as coach, he ripped Griffin in meetings because he wasn’t doing the things needed to win football games.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as GSA and the U.S. International Trade Administration examine IT modernization.

Advertisement

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS responders resupply ambulances following Hurricane Harvey

Today in History

1881: Garfield dies from gunshot wound

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 18, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.2053 0.0091 3.92%
L 2020 26.1629 0.0211 6.18%
L 2030 29.4826 0.0375 8.74%
L 2040 31.9110 0.0480 9.97%
L 2050 18.3829 0.0319 11.07%
G Fund 15.4389 0.0027 1.55%
F Fund 18.0625 -0.0178 3.86%
C Fund 35.0394 0.0521 11.93%
S Fund 45.2313 0.2524 8.16%
I Fund 29.4248 0.0369 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.