Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Movie about marathon bombing survivor premieres at hospital

September 12, 2017 8:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOSTON (AP) — The U.S. premiere of a film chronicling the story of Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman has taken place at the hospital where he and others who were injured in the 2013 deadly attack were treated.

Dozens of people attended the screening of “Stronger” on Tuesday at the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Boston. The movie arrives in theaters Sept. 22.

The movie stars Jake Gyllenhaal as Bauman and “Orphan Black” actress Tatiana Maslany as Bauman’s then-girlfriend, Erin Hurley. Bauman, Hurley and their on-screen counterparts walked a red carpet at the hospital, with Gyllenhaal and Bauman side by side.

Hurley was running the marathon and Bauman was there to cheer her on when two bombs went off near the finish line. He lost his legs.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

The movie is based on Bauman’s memoir of the same name.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HUD Secretary visits DC fire station on 9/11 anniversary

Today in History

1992: NASA launches Space Shuttle Endeavour

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1917 0.0125 3.92%
L 2020 26.1330 0.0330 6.18%
L 2030 29.4311 0.0619 8.74%
L 2040 31.8456 0.0795 9.97%
L 2050 18.3396 0.0529 11.07%
G Fund 15.4336 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0897 -0.0295 3.86%
C Fund 34.9188 0.1191 11.93%
S Fund 44.8229 0.2639 8.16%
I Fund 29.4743 0.0722 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.