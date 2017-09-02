Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nadal, Federer try to reach fourth round of US Open

September 2, 2017 11:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — While upsets have scrambled one half of the U.S. Open men’s bracket, everything is mostly as expected on the other side.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will try to keep it that way Saturday.

The two favorites are back in action with third-round matches in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Women’s No. 1 seed Karolina Pliskova and No. 4 Elina Svitolina also try to advance to the fourth round and keep alive their hopes of owning the No. 1 ranking after the year’s final major tournament.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

Federer faces No. 31 Feliciano Lopez in a night match. The five-time U.S. Open champion has won all 12 meetings but hasn’t played his top tennis yet in this tournament. He’s played consecutive five-setters to open a major tournament for the first time.

Top-ranked Nadal plays Argentina’s Leonardo Mayer.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Border Patrol agent looks for stranded residents in Houston

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1419 0.0106 3.69%
L 2020 26.0190 0.0287 5.96%
L 2030 29.2336 0.0539 8.53%
L 2040 31.5982 0.0694 9.78%
L 2050 18.1795 0.0463 10.91%
G Fund 15.4237 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0898 -0.0320 2.92%
C Fund 34.6281 0.0728 11.59%
S Fund 44.5652 0.2249 8.61%
I Fund 28.9834 0.1140 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.