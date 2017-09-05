Listen Live Sports

National Football League

September 5, 2017
 
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Miami 0 0 0 .000 0 0
New England 0 0 0 .000 0 0
N.Y. Jets 0 0 0 .000 0 0
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Indianapolis 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Jacksonville 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Tennessee 0 0 0 .000 0 0
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Cincinnati 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Cleveland 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 .000 0 0
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Kansas City 0 0 0 .000 0 0
L.A. Chargers 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Oakland 0 0 0 .000 0 0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 0 0 0 .000 0 0
N.Y. Giants 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Philadelphia 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Washington 0 0 0 .000 0 0
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Carolina 0 0 0 .000 0 0
New Orleans 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Tampa Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Detroit 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Green Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Minnesota 0 0 0 .000 0 0
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 0 0 0 .000 0 0
L.A. Rams 0 0 0 .000 0 0
San Francisco 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Seattle 0 0 0 .000 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City at New England, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Miami, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Carolina at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

New Orleans at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 10:20 p.m.

Thursday, Sep. 14

Houston at Cincinnati, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday, Sep. 17

Philadelphia at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

New England at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Sep. 18

Detroit at N.Y. Giants, 8:30 p.m.

