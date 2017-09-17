National Football League

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|24
|21
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|New England
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|27
|42
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|12
|21
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|29
|7
|Houston
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|20
|38
|Tennessee
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|26
|Indianapolis
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|9
|46
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|20
|0
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|21
|18
|Cleveland
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|18
|21
|Cincinnati
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|9
|33
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Denver
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|24
|21
|Oakland
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|26
|16
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|42
|27
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|21
|24
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|30
|17
|Dallas
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|19
|3
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|3
|19
|Washington
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|17
|30
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Carolina
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|32
|6
|Tampa Bay
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|29
|7
|Atlanta
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|23
|17
|New Orleans
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|19
|29
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Detroit
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|35
|23
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|29
|19
|Green Bay
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|17
|9
|Chicago
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|24
|52
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Rams
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|46
|9
|Seattle
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|9
|17
|Arizona
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|23
|35
|San Francisco
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|3
|23
___
Houston 13, Cincinnati 9
Carolina 9, Buffalo 3
Tampa Bay 29, Chicago 7
Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
New England at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Giants, 8:30 p.m.
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:25 p.m.
Baltimore vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.
New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Denver at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Houston at New England, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
Cincinnati at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Oakland at Washington, 8:30 p.m.
Dallas at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.