Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Football League

September 19, 2017 10:04 am
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Miami 1 0 0 1.000 19 17
Buffalo 1 1 0 .500 24 21
New England 1 1 0 .500 63 62
N.Y. Jets 0 2 0 .000 32 66
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 53 42
Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 45 44
Houston 1 1 0 .500 20 38
Indianapolis 0 2 0 .000 22 62
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 44 10
Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 47 27
Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 9 33
Cleveland 0 2 0 .000 28 45
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 2 0 0 1.000 66 38
Oakland 2 0 0 1.000 71 36
Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 69 47
L.A. Chargers 0 2 0 .000 38 43
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 50 44
Dallas 1 1 0 .500 36 45
Washington 1 1 0 .500 44 50
N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 13 43
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 2 0 0 1.000 57 40
Carolina 2 0 0 1.000 32 6
Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 29 7
New Orleans 0 2 0 .000 39 65
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Detroit 2 0 0 1.000 59 33
Minnesota 1 1 0 .500 38 45
Green Bay 1 1 0 .500 40 43
Chicago 0 2 0 .000 24 52
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 1 1 0 .500 21 26
L.A. Rams 1 1 0 .500 66 36
Arizona 1 1 0 .500 39 48
San Francisco 0 2 0 .000 12 35

___

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Denver at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Detroit, 1 p.m.

        Agency CIOs in the eye of brewing reorg storm

Houston at New England, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Dallas at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 28

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 1

New Orleans vs Miami at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Carolina at New England, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Houston, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Seattle, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 2

Washington at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS responders resupply ambulances following Hurricane Harvey

Today in History

1881: Garfield dies from gunshot wound

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 18, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.2053 0.0091 3.92%
L 2020 26.1629 0.0211 6.18%
L 2030 29.4826 0.0375 8.74%
L 2040 31.9110 0.0480 9.97%
L 2050 18.3829 0.0319 11.07%
G Fund 15.4389 0.0027 1.55%
F Fund 18.0625 -0.0178 3.86%
C Fund 35.0394 0.0521 11.93%
S Fund 45.2313 0.2524 8.16%
I Fund 29.4248 0.0369 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.