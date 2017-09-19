Listen Live Sports

National Football League

All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Miami 1 0 0 1.000 19 17 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Buffalo 1 1 0 .500 24 21 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0
New England 1 1 0 .500 63 62 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Jets 0 2 0 .000 32 66 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 53 42 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 45 44 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0
Houston 1 1 0 .500 20 38 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
Indianapolis 0 2 0 .000 22 62 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 44 10 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0
Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 47 27 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 9 33 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
Cleveland 0 2 0 .000 28 45 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-2-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Denver 2 0 0 1.000 66 38 2-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
Oakland 2 0 0 1.000 71 36 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 69 47 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
L.A. Chargers 0 2 0 .000 38 43 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 50 44 0-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0
Dallas 1 1 0 .500 36 45 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0
Washington 1 1 0 .500 44 50 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 13 43 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Atlanta 2 0 0 1.000 57 40 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Carolina 2 0 0 1.000 32 6 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 29 7 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
New Orleans 0 2 0 .000 39 65 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Detroit 2 0 0 1.000 59 33 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Minnesota 1 1 0 .500 38 45 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Green Bay 1 1 0 .500 40 43 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Chicago 0 2 0 .000 24 52 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Seattle 1 1 0 .500 21 26 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
L.A. Rams 1 1 0 .500 66 36 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Arizona 1 1 0 .500 39 48 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
San Francisco 0 2 0 .000 12 35 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-1-0

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Denver at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Houston at New England, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Dallas at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 28

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 1

New Orleans vs Miami at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Carolina at New England, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Houston, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Seattle, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 2

Washington at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

