|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|86
|54
|.614
|—
|Miami
|67
|72
|.482
|18½
|Atlanta
|61
|77
|.442
|24
|New York
|61
|79
|.436
|25
|Philadelphia
|53
|87
|.379
|33
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|76
|63
|.547
|—
|St. Louis
|72
|67
|.518
|4
|Milwaukee
|72
|68
|.514
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|67
|73
|.479
|9½
|Cincinnati
|61
|80
|.433
|16
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|92
|47
|.662
|—
|Arizona
|82
|58
|.586
|10½
|Colorado
|74
|65
|.532
|18
|San Diego
|62
|78
|.443
|30½
|San Francisco
|55
|87
|.387
|38½
___
Cincinnati 7, Milwaukee 1
Texas 12, Atlanta 8, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 1, Pittsburgh 0
N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 3, 6 innings
Washington 8, Miami 1
Atlanta 5, Texas 4, 2nd game
San Francisco 11, Colorado 3
Arizona 3, L.A. Dodgers 1
St. Louis 3, San Diego 1
Washington 4, Philadelphia 3
N.Y. Mets 7, Cincinnati 2
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
St. Louis at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Thompson 1-1) at Washington (Scherzer 13-5), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Garrett 3-6) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 5-4), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Urena 12-6) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 10-11), 7:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Nelson 11-6) at Chicago Cubs (Lackey 11-10), 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Moore 4-13) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 6-7) at St. Louis (Weaver 4-1), 8:15 p.m.
San Diego (Lyles 0-2) at Arizona (Corbin 13-11), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 10-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Darvish 8-11), 10:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.