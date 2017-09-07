Listen Live Sports

National League

East Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 86 54 .614
Miami 67 72 .482 18½
Atlanta 61 77 .442 24
New York 61 79 .436 25
Philadelphia 53 87 .379 33
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 76 63 .547
St. Louis 72 67 .518 4
Milwaukee 72 68 .514
Pittsburgh 67 73 .479
Cincinnati 61 80 .433 16
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 92 47 .662
Arizona 82 58 .586 10½
Colorado 74 65 .532 18
San Diego 62 78 .443 30½
San Francisco 55 87 .387 38½

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 7, Milwaukee 1

Texas 12, Atlanta 8, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 1, Pittsburgh 0

N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 3, 6 innings

Washington 8, Miami 1

Atlanta 5, Texas 4, 2nd game

San Francisco 11, Colorado 3

Arizona 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

St. Louis 3, San Diego 1

Thursday’s Games

Washington 4, Philadelphia 3

N.Y. Mets 7, Cincinnati 2

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia (Thompson 1-1) at Washington (Scherzer 13-5), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Garrett 3-6) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Urena 12-6) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 10-11), 7:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Nelson 11-6) at Chicago Cubs (Lackey 11-10), 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Moore 4-13) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 6-7) at St. Louis (Weaver 4-1), 8:15 p.m.

San Diego (Lyles 0-2) at Arizona (Corbin 13-11), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 10-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Darvish 8-11), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

