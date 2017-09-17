|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Washington
|89
|59
|.601
|—
|Miami
|69
|79
|.466
|20
|Atlanta
|67
|80
|.456
|21½
|New York
|64
|84
|.432
|25
|Philadelphia
|58
|90
|.392
|31
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|82
|66
|.554
|—
|Milwaukee
|78
|70
|.527
|4
|St. Louis
|77
|71
|.520
|5
|Pittsburgh
|68
|81
|.456
|14½
|Cincinnati
|65
|84
|.436
|17½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Los Angeles
|96
|52
|.649
|—
|Arizona
|87
|62
|.584
|9½
|Colorado
|82
|67
|.550
|14½
|San Diego
|65
|83
|.439
|31
|San Francisco
|57
|93
|.380
|40
z-clinched playoff berth
x-clinched division
___
L.A. Dodgers 3, Washington 2
Chicago Cubs 4, St. Louis 1
Cincinnati 2, Pittsburgh 1
Philadelphia 5, Oakland 3
Miami 7, Milwaukee 4
N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 3
Colorado 16, San Diego 0
Arizona 2, San Francisco 0
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Oakland at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Miami at Milwaukee, Wis., 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 8:08 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 17-3) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 5-10), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 10-3) at Pittsburgh (Brault 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Harvey 5-5) at Miami (Straily 9-9), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Corbin 14-12) at San Diego (Perdomo 7-10), 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.