National League

September 17, 2017 10:00 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Washington 89 59 .601
Miami 69 79 .466 20
Atlanta 67 80 .456 21½
New York 64 84 .432 25
Philadelphia 58 90 .392 31
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 82 66 .554
Milwaukee 78 70 .527 4
St. Louis 77 71 .520 5
Pittsburgh 68 81 .456 14½
Cincinnati 65 84 .436 17½
West Division
W L Pct GB
z-Los Angeles 96 52 .649
Arizona 87 62 .584
Colorado 82 67 .550 14½
San Diego 65 83 .439 31
San Francisco 57 93 .380 40

z-clinched playoff berth

x-clinched division

___

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 3, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 4, St. Louis 1

Cincinnati 2, Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 5, Oakland 3

Miami 7, Milwaukee 4

N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 3

Colorado 16, San Diego 0

Arizona 2, San Francisco 0

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Oakland at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Miami at Milwaukee, Wis., 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 8:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 17-3) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 5-10), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 10-3) at Pittsburgh (Brault 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Harvey 5-5) at Miami (Straily 9-9), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Corbin 14-12) at San Diego (Perdomo 7-10), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

