Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

September 18, 2017 4:00 am
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Washington 90 59 .604
Miami 69 80 .463 21
Atlanta 67 81 .453 22½
New York 65 84 .436 25
Philadelphia 58 91 .389 32
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 83 66 .557
Milwaukee 79 70 .530 4
St. Louis 77 72 .517 6
Pittsburgh 68 82 .453 15½
Cincinnati 66 84 .440 17½
West Division
W L Pct GB
z-Los Angeles 96 53 .644
Arizona 87 63 .580
Colorado 82 68 .547 14½
San Diego 66 83 .443 30
San Francisco 58 93 .384 39

z-clinched playoff berth

x-clinched division

___

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 3, Washington 2

Advertisement

Chicago Cubs 4, St. Louis 1

Cincinnati 2, Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 5, Oakland 3

Miami 7, Milwaukee 4

N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 3

Colorado 16, San Diego 0

Arizona 2, San Francisco 0

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 5, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Atlanta 1

Oakland 6, Philadelphia 3

Milwaukee 10, Miami 3

Chicago Cubs 4, St. Louis 3

San Diego 4, Colorado 3

San Francisco 7, Arizona 2

Washington 7, L.A. Dodgers 1

Monday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 17-3) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 5-10), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Suter 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 7-6), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Harvey 5-5) at Miami (Straily 9-9), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Corbin 14-12) at San Diego (Perdomo 7-10), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Darvish 9-12) at Philadelphia (Nola 11-10), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 10-3) at Pittsburgh (Williams 6-8), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 11-7) at Tampa Bay (Snell 3-6), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Lugo 6-5) at Miami (Despaigne 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 12-5) at Cincinnati (Stephens 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Gonzalez 14-7) at Atlanta (Gohara 1-1), 7:35 p.m.

Arizona (Godley 8-7) at San Diego (Lamet 7-7), 10:10 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 10-7) at San Francisco (Cueto 7-8), 10:15 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA personnel oversee Cassini's plunge into Saturn

Today in History

1950: US forces land at Inchon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1962 0.0102 3.92%
L 2020 26.1418 0.0252 6.18%
L 2030 29.4451 0.0456 8.74%
L 2040 31.8630 0.0582 9.97%
L 2050 18.3510 0.0383 11.07%
G Fund 15.4362 0.0008 1.55%
F Fund 18.0803 0.0001 3.86%
C Fund 34.9873 0.0688 11.93%
S Fund 44.9789 0.1712 8.16%
I Fund 29.3879 0.0792 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.