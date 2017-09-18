|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Washington
|90
|59
|.604
|—
|Miami
|69
|80
|.463
|21
|Atlanta
|67
|81
|.453
|22½
|New York
|65
|84
|.436
|25
|Philadelphia
|58
|91
|.389
|32
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|83
|66
|.557
|—
|Milwaukee
|79
|70
|.530
|4
|St. Louis
|77
|72
|.517
|6
|Pittsburgh
|68
|82
|.453
|15½
|Cincinnati
|66
|84
|.440
|17½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Los Angeles
|96
|53
|.644
|—
|Arizona
|87
|63
|.580
|9½
|Colorado
|82
|68
|.547
|14½
|San Diego
|66
|83
|.443
|30
|San Francisco
|58
|93
|.384
|39
z-clinched playoff berth
x-clinched division
___
L.A. Dodgers 3, Washington 2
Chicago Cubs 4, St. Louis 1
Cincinnati 2, Pittsburgh 1
Philadelphia 5, Oakland 3
Miami 7, Milwaukee 4
N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 3
Colorado 16, San Diego 0
Arizona 2, San Francisco 0
Cincinnati 5, Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Mets 5, Atlanta 1
Oakland 6, Philadelphia 3
Milwaukee 10, Miami 3
Chicago Cubs 4, St. Louis 3
San Diego 4, Colorado 3
San Francisco 7, Arizona 2
Washington 7, L.A. Dodgers 1
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 17-3) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 5-10), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Suter 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 7-6), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Harvey 5-5) at Miami (Straily 9-9), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Corbin 14-12) at San Diego (Perdomo 7-10), 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Darvish 9-12) at Philadelphia (Nola 11-10), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 10-3) at Pittsburgh (Williams 6-8), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 11-7) at Tampa Bay (Snell 3-6), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Lugo 6-5) at Miami (Despaigne 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 12-5) at Cincinnati (Stephens 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Gonzalez 14-7) at Atlanta (Gohara 1-1), 7:35 p.m.
Arizona (Godley 8-7) at San Diego (Lamet 7-7), 10:10 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 10-7) at San Francisco (Cueto 7-8), 10:15 p.m.