|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Washington
|90
|59
|.604
|—
|Miami
|70
|80
|.467
|20½
|Atlanta
|67
|81
|.453
|22½
|New York
|65
|85
|.433
|25½
|Philadelphia
|59
|91
|.393
|31½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|84
|66
|.560
|—
|Milwaukee
|81
|70
|.536
|3½
|St. Louis
|77
|72
|.517
|6½
|Pittsburgh
|68
|84
|.447
|17
|Cincinnati
|66
|84
|.440
|18
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Los Angeles
|96
|54
|.640
|—
|Arizona
|87
|64
|.576
|9½
|Colorado
|82
|68
|.547
|14
|San Diego
|67
|83
|.447
|29
|San Francisco
|58
|93
|.384
|38½
z-clinched playoff berth
x-clinched division
Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 0
Philadelphia 4, L.A. Dodgers 3
Miami 13, N.Y. Mets 1
San Diego 4, Arizona 2
Milwaukee 1, Pittsburgh 0
Chicago Cubs 2, Tampa Bay 1
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Montero 5-10) at Miami (Urena 13-6), 1:10 p.m.
Colorado (Bettis 1-3) at San Francisco (Moore 5-14), 3:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 12-6) at Philadelphia (Thompson 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Wilkerson 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Brault 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 11-7) at Tampa Bay (Archer 9-10), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Weaver 6-1) at Cincinnati (Davis 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 14-6) at Atlanta (Fried 1-0), 7:35 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 14-5) at San Diego (Richard 7-14), 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.