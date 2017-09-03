Listen Live Sports

National Women’s Soccer League

September 3, 2017 8:24 pm
 
All Times EDT
W L T Pts GF GA
North Carolina 14 6 0 42 30 18
Portland 12 5 4 40 33 19
Orlando 10 6 5 35 41 28
Chicago 10 6 5 35 29 25
Sky Blue FC 9 10 2 29 36 45
Seattle 7 7 6 27 38 33
Kansas City 7 9 5 26 27 30
Houston 7 10 2 23 20 29
Boston 3 11 7 16 18 30
Washington 4 13 4 16 26 41

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday’s Game

North Carolina 3, Washington 2

Saturday’s Games

Portland 4, Washington 0

Orlando 4, Boston 2

Sunday’s Games

FC Kansas City 4, Sky Blue FC 1

Chicago 2, North Carolina 1

Seattle at Houston, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at FC Kansas City, 3:30 p.m.

Seattle at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 10

Portland at Boston, 6 p.m.

Washington at Sky Blue FC, 6 p.m.

