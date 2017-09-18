Listen Live Sports

National Women’s Soccer League

September 18, 2017 6:53 pm
 
All Times EDT
W L T Pts GF GA
North Carolina 15 6 0 45 31 18
Portland 13 5 4 43 34 19
Chicago 10 6 6 36 29 25
Orlando 10 6 6 36 42 29
Seattle 8 7 7 31 40 34
Sky Blue FC 9 11 2 29 37 47
Kansas City 7 9 6 27 27 30
Houston 7 12 2 23 20 31
Washington 5 13 4 19 28 42
Boston 3 12 7 16 18 31

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Thursday’s Game

Seattle 1, Orlando 1, tie

Saturday’s Games

Chicago 0, FC Kansas City 0

North Carolina 1, Houston 0

Sunday’s Games

Portland 1, Boston 0

Washington 2, Sky Blue FC 1

Saturday, Sept. 23

Portland at Orlando, 3:30 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at HOuston, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24

North Carolina at Sky Blue FC, 6 p.m.

FC Kansas City at Seattle, 9 p.m.

