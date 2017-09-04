Listen Live Sports

NC State’s Phillips out for year with torn Achilles tendon

September 4, 2017 7:04 pm
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State safety Freddie Phillips Jr. will miss the rest of the season with a torn Achilles tendon.

Coach Dave Doeren disclosed the severity of Phillips’ injury Monday and says he will redshirt the season.

Phillips was the backup to Shawn Boone at the nickelback position in the Wolfpack’s secondary. He was hurt during N.C. State’s loss to South Carolina on Saturday in Charlotte.

Phillips tweeted later Monday that he would “be back, even better than before.”

