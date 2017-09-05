Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Nervous Aussies win, maintain hope for direct World Cup spot

September 5, 2017 8:16 am
 
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A nervous Australian lineup wasted dozens of opportunities and needed a late winner to edge Thailand 2-1 on Tuesday and maintain hope of gaining automatic entry to the World Cup.

Australia moved into second place in Group B, meaning Saudi Arabia has to win at home against already-qualified Japan to overhaul the Socceroos for a direct spot at next year’s World Cup in Russia.

The Saudis entered the last game in Asian qualifying equal on points with Australia but with a superior goal difference.

The top two teams in each of the Asian qualifying groups get automatic spots at the World Cup, and the third-place teams go into a playoff for a shot at an intercontinental qualifier.

The Australians went in with an attacking mindset, wanting to win by at least two goals to improve its chances of progression, but were unable to capitalize on 75 percent possession in the first half. They hit the post twice and forced two good saves from the Thai goalkeeper but were still 0-0 at the break.

Tommy Rogic hit the post in the 67th minute with a left-foot shot, Australia’s 24th, two minutes before Tomi Juric finally broke the deadlock to give the hosts the lead when he nodded in a cross from Aaron Mooy.

Pokklaw a-nan got a surprise equalizer against the run of play in the 82nd but Mathew Leckie ensured Australia’s win in the 86th with a left-foot drive from close range.

Expedition 52 crew returns to Earth

Today in History

1975: President Ford escapes assassination

