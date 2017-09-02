Listen Live Sports

New York Mets sign Nori Aoki

September 2, 2017 2:00 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Outfielder Nori Aoki agreed to a contract with the New York Mets on Saturday and was expected to join the team before its game at Houston.

Aoki had a $5.5 million, one-year contract and was released Tuesday by Toronto. The Mets pay just a prorated share of the $535,000 major league minimum, which comes to $87,705.

Aoki hit .274 with 13 doubles, two triples, five homers and 27 RBIs in 83 games for Houston and Toronto, which acquired the 35-year-old in July as part of the trade sending pitcher Francisco Liriano to the Astros.

Aoki has a .285 average with 128 doubles, 33 homers and 211 RBIs during a big league career that has included stops in for Milwaukee, Kansas City, San Francisco and Seattle.

More AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

